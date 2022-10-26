MEXICO − Missouri Military Academy (MMA) held an active shooter training on its campus Wednesday. MMA said it has been planning this training for over a month, and it was not in response to Monday's shooting at a St. Louis high school.
“Today’s exercise is a culmination of about a month and a half of preparation," Richard Geraci, president of MMA, said. "We’ve already had a couple of training sessions with the staff and faculty and outside agencies and consultants to help us prepare for today and really the exercise today is about the safety and security of our cadets, staff and faculty.”
However, the shooting in St. Louis was on the minds of those involved with the drill.
"When it happens really close, it kind of worries me a little bit," Anthony Melick, an MMA student, said. "Even though it's not where I was, it is a possibility and it’s something that can happen. So, when I see things like that, it does worry me a little bit.”
Geraci said the academy worked with local sources, like Audrain County Emergency Management, to ensure that organizations that would respond in an active shooter situation would be familiar with the schools grounds.
Wednesday's drill helped the school test its emergency plan so that it could be improved and so cadets, staff, and faculty would know the procedure.
MMA security officer Thomas Roberts said the academy was looking for gaps in its security.
"We have to continue these drills," Roberts said. "We will do that, and each time hopefully we’ll become better. We find our gaps, our weaknesses and we become stronger.”
This was the first active shooter drill at MMA since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Carl Donaldson, the Audrain County Emergency Management director, said for all the schools in Audrain County, the pandemic has made drills like the one Wednesday more difficult.
“It definitely puts us at a gap," Donaldson said. "Because you have new students entering the school system all times and over the course of the past couple years, not being able to do these drills definitely makes it more challenging.”
However, Donaldson said its encouraging to see MMA bringing back active shooter drills and that he hopes to see more in the future.