Missouri Military Academy wins national armed drill championship

MEXICO — The Missouri Military Academy Fusileer Drill Team won the national championship at the Rocky Mountain Drill Classic earlier this month.
The team traveled to Denver, Colorado, to compete. It won for overall armed drill.
"We are extremely proud of each member of the Fusileer Drill Team. They are extremely dedicated to achieving excellence, support each other as loyal teammates, and are led by our outstanding coach, Rick Dehlinger," MMA President Brigadier General Richard V. Geraci said. "The significant amount of time they spend at drill team practice while still performing at high levels in the classroom, on other athletic teams, in the band, and as cadet leaders in the corps is absolutely remarkable. They represent everything we expect from cadets when they enroll at Missouri Military Academy."
The Fusileers competed against 28 other schools, including rivals Ozark High School and Waynesville High School, as well as other Midwestern schools.
In the individual drilldown competition, Cadet Yarte-Zertuche finished in fifth place among 500 cadets.
The Fusileers also won the following awards: third place unit inspection, second place commanders cup, second place armed regulation, first place armed color guard and first place armed exhibition.
The team will compete in the 2023 US Army JROTC National Drill Team Championships and the 2023 All Services National High School Drill Team Championships in Daytona Beach, Florida, May 5-7.