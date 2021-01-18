JEFFERSON CITY– Members of the Missouri NAACP held a virtual prayer breakfast in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday.
The annual breakfast is usually held in-person but was broadcasted on Facebook Live Monday morning due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Contributors to the video included various Missouri NAACP committee members. They discussed actions needed to combat racism and support unity throughout the state, including the call for Senator Josh Hawley to resign.
"it's time that we hold leaders accountable and we're starting by asking for his resignation," Nimrod Chapel Jr., President of the Missouri State Conference of the NAACP, said.
Even though people were not able to traditionally gather for the breakfast in person this year, one contributor believes the use of social media platforms to communicate their message was helpful.
"We get to actually broadcast the message to more people for those who are able to join via Facebook," Rev. Dr. Cassandra Gould, Executive Director of Missouri Faith Voices, said.
One of the topics covered in the video broadcast was the need for more attention to be brought to vaccinating prisoners in the Missouri Department of Corrections system.
One contributor to the video said that the state should consider applying the same vaccination procedures that long-term care facilities and veterans homes have to prisons.
“A prison is no different from a nursing home or from a veterans home. The prisoners are a captive audience in their facility. Only staff can bring in the COVID virus to infect inmates and their fellow coworkers,” James Robnett, Co-chair of the Missouri NAACP Prison Support Committee, said.
Chapel added that he sees Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a call to action. He said community members should use the holiday to reflect upon the lack of racial equality in society and push for change.
"We as a people, as a community, as a state and as a nation have a lot of work to do. That work starts with topic number one: respecting and treating people with dignity," Chapel Jr. said.
Looking at the change the NAACP believes is needed throughout many sectors of society, Rev. Dr. Gould said faith also plays an important role.
"In this moment we need faith leaders, even if it is not your house of worship in this moment, to stand up for those of us who are still vulnerable because of the ills of white supremacy," Rev. Dr. Gould said.
The format of this year’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. prayer breakfast may have looked different, but the NAACP’s message of fighting for justice in communities throughout Missouri is the same.
"If there was one thing to take away from Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy is that we've got to love each other," Chapel Jr. said.