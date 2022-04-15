Missouri National Guard families receive 'Be Drill Ready' reading kits

JEFFERSON CITY - United Through Reading paired up with the Veterans United Foundation to pass out "Be Drill Ready" reading kits to military families on Friday.
These kits are made to connect military families from all over nation through story sharing. Pam Swan, vice president of military relations and business development at the VU, worked to create the kits with her team.
“The inspiration was really the application we have in place now, where you can go online and read the books for your children before you deploy or before you are gone for long periods of time," Swan said.
This event gave the UTR and the VU an opportunity to reach out to National Guard members around the country and hand out physical books to their children that they can always keep with them.
The Be Drill Ready kits included a stuffed animal for comfort and books to keep children practicing their literacy skills, Swan said.
“The book is about literacy across the country as our military families have struggles of moving around and going to different schools and environments," Swan said. "We don’t want them to lose their base of learning."
Sgt. Cody Krieg is a member of the Missouri Army National Guard and brought his daughters out to Friday's event. He said he wanted to have a good time with family and show them how the National Guard works.
“This is the first big event that my children got to attend, and they got to kind of see how the National Guard works. Books, colors, face painting, everything a kid wants is here," Krieg said.
Swan said she and her team want to give back to the military community as much as possible, especially since they are so close to the National Guard.
“I think the most important thing for us as a community and having the National Guard right here in Jefferson City is making sure we are helping those guardsman families reach out see what we can do to make an impact in their lives," Swan said.