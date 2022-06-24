COLE COUNTY - Missouri National Guard Major General Levon E. Cumpton was one of two people hospitalized after a crash in Cole County on Thursday.
According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred on Evergreen Drive at approximately 4:15 p.m.
Cumpton, 51, was riding his motorcycle as he slowed down to make a left turn before it was struck in the rear by a car.
He was wearing full visibility at the time of the crash.
Cumpton was then transported to the University of Missouri hospital in a serious condition, where he was found to have no broken bones or minor injuries and is reportedly in "good spirits."
The driver of the car involved in the collision was also hospitalized in a stable condition.
Cumpton has held the position of Major General since August 2019.