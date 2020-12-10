JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Nativity Committee held a nativity scene on the lawn of the State Capitol Thursday morning.
Organizers say this is their seventh year holding the nativity scene. Missouri joins 32 other states in placing the scene in state capitols across the United States.
Kathy Forck, a member of the committee, says this is important to do as it's the "reason for the season."
"It's just been a blessing that something so easy, so vibrant, so beautiful as a nativity scene can be put on the State Capitol grounds," Forck said.
Normally the nativity scene is placed inside the Capitol Rotunda. This year the event was held outside because of COVID-19 concerns and cleaning of the rotunda.