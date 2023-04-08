BOONE COUNTY - The Missouri Prairie Foundation hosted a native plant sale at the MU Bradford Research Farm to encourage people to plant local.
Six vendors from across the state sold native flowers, shrubs, and trees to hundreds of customers.
Erika Van Vranken is a special project coordinator for the foundation. Van Vranken said native plants have grown in the lower Midwest since before European settlers arrived. She said the plants grow well in Missouri weather and benefit local wildlife.
"If you like to see birds and other wildlife in your yard it's a great way to support them," Van Vranken said.
The plants also restore balance to Missouri's environment by counteracting nonnative species like the Autumn Olive shrub. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, the shrub was introduced to North America in the 1830's. It grows quickly and disrupts the lands nitrogen cycles.
Van Vranken said invasive species can disrupt the environment by pushing out native plants and animals. Native plants and animals evolved with one another in Missouri for thousands of years to create a natural balance.
The six vendors at Saturday's sale are part of the foundation's Grow Native initiative that encourages people to buy native plants. The foundation hosts events across the state and runs a website with gardening tips.
Van Vranken said there are 170 Grow Native members who sell native plants in Missouri and neighboring states. This includes flowers, shrubs, grass, and trees.
Mervin Wallace was one of the vendors owns Missouri Wildflowers Nursery near Jefferson City. He's been growing native plants for 40 years.
"When I started I wanted to sell native plants because I saw the habitat disappearing that they grow in," Wallace said. "I just wanted people to be able to grow them in their yards."
Wallace said the local native plant community has grown over time. He said he's developed relationships with people who keep coming back to his nursery.
"They appreciate what's happening and the fact that we've been around for a long time," Wallace said.
Others are starting to get their green thumb. Erica Shadwell and her son Jameson Mitchell bought native plants to replant their lawn.
"We hope that we have a self-sustaining project that we plant this and over the years we watch it get larger. The goal is to spread over the years," Shadwell said. "And to be pretty."
The foundation's work doesn't end Saturday. It's hosting a Callery Pear tree buyback program. You can cut down your Callery Pear tree and exchange it for a native tree on April 18. Click here to register.