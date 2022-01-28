COLUMBIA — After an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Boone County forced the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) to change how it reports cases — and by extension, the University of Missouri has paused case reporting — the director of Missouri's Nurses Association said she understands the tough decision.
"I think it's ok when they're just so overrun right now, to put a pause for now, as long as that data is still being collected," Heidi Lucas, the association's director, said.
MU plans to resume its reporting of COVID-19 cases, which may be dependent on when the Columbia/Boone County PHHS launches its new dashboard.
"We completely understand the reasoning behind it," Christian Basi, director of the MU News Bureau, said. "We're working as best we can, as we have always been doing throughout the entire pandemic, to work with the system that we have and to make sure we can provide good information."
Part of the university's process will be determining where else its data comes from, how it compares to data originally provided by the health department and what it says about the campus population. For that reason, Basi said there is not a definitive timeline for when MU will resume reporting campus COVID-19 statistics.
"How do we feel about the accuracy of that data?" Basi said. "And which data points can we provide, so that our community has a similar picture to how the COVID virus is impacting our community? Because that was the whole purpose of this website was to showcase, 'This is how it is currently impacting our community.'"
But for the nurse's association, the issue underscores a key point for those not working in health care. Lucas said people should know just how stressed the state's health care systems are right now for a department to change its reporting strategies.
"Having accurate data is always important for not just the health care professional nurses, but overall, it's how we make decisions on how best to approach situations," she said.
Although Basi acknowledged there might be more work in the interim to modify the reporting system, he does not believe Boone County's decision will cause any long-term modifications to MU's plans.
"Once we get to where we need to be, I don't feel like it's going to be an extra work," Basi said.
Both Basi and Lucas said people who are concerned about the structural changes to the reporting systems should take advantage of other precautions, such as masking, testing and vaccination.
"I think it's important for people to remember that you might, if you have to go to the hospital, you might have a bed waiting for you, but you might not have a nurse," Lucas said.