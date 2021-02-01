COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri's online degree program has climbed up 85 spots among the 337 online programs that offer degrees nationally.
Now at No. 14, Missouri’s Online has risen due to the increase in teacher qualifications and technology accessible.
Institutions across the country have aimed at improving their online courses offered. Much of Missouri Online’s success has come due to UM System Board of Curators members acknowledging this area as a place for growth.
“We really see some key contributing factors to that effort,” Matthew Gunkel, Chief Online Learning and Technology Officer, said. “So again, like I said, continuing increases in course quality, faculty credentials in training, and increased instructional design services, and then just the overall continued increase of the support within the schools.”
Missouri Online offers 16 online bachelor’s degrees and 25 online master’s degrees.
Even before the pandemic hit, the UM System Board of Curators had already begun looking for ways to improve its online program.
“I think COVID has really just opened, opened a lot of people to the online realm into, you know, digital learning in a way that maybe they'd previously never thought about,” Gunkel said.
Enrollment for online programs rose 41% over the past five years system-wide. This also includes the University of Missouri-Kansas City, Missouri University of Science and Technology and University of Missouri-St. Louis in the data.
While sitting at No. 14 out of 337 institutions nationally, Missouri Online has seen how its ranking nationally puts its program into perspective.
“I think we're really quite proud across the UM System of how prestigious in this space we really are,” Gunkel said.
As the pandemic continues, online courses continue to trend upward in enrollment. Missouri Online will continue to find new ways to accommodate online coursework and climb even higher in the national rankings.
For a full list of online program rankings, click here.