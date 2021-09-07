COLUMBIA - Amanda Mueller has been a pageant mom in Missouri for many years.
"My daughter has been competing in pageants since she was 11 or 12," said Mueller. "I'm so grateful for all the time we've spent over the years doing pageants."
Mueller has also helped other Missouri pageant women with their shoes, outfits and mentorship for years.
"Everyone was recommending her. She didn't say anything. But everyone was saying 'Amanda Mueller, Amanda Mueller, Amanda Mueller, she is amazing,'" said Miss Missouri 2021 Callie Cox.
Cox started competing in pageants only two years ago, where she won a local title.
“When I walked into the state competition, I had no idea what to expect,” Cox said. “I was ready to serve the state and let the state know that my passion is people.”
And Cox wanted to represent the state for the Show Us Your Shoe Parade, which runs through Miss America and took place on Labor Day.
“It is an iconic tradition that those Miss America candidates are able to do. It was originally in Atlantic City on the boardwalk and is now happening in Connecticut, where every state is able to create a shoe and costume that symbolizes their state,” Cox said.
Cox said she knew she wanted the shoes to be Mizzou-themed.
“It was a no-brainer for me,” Cox said.
"I really just enjoy doing this for the people we care about and the organization," Mueller said.
Holly Enowski is also a Missouri pageant star. She says Mueller has been influential during her time competing in pageants. Mueller has decorated shoes for her as well as becoming one of her mentors.
"She's one of the top five people I text like regularly," Enowski said. "My family isn't super involved with pageants, So I mean, Amanda has always been like a good sounding board for me on."
Cox echoed Enowski's statement.
"Well, yes, she created these amazing shoes for me. She's also refining me as a professional young woman," said Cox.
But Mueller has made some difficult strides this past year.
"It was actually a year ago that I found out I had stage two breast cancer," Mueller said. "It's been a long year, to say the least."
Pageants have become Mueller's outlet the past year.
"If I'm not feeling well, one night or something after I've had an infusion treatment, and I just can't really do my normal stuff. It's kind of a mindless thing to just sit and glue," Mueller said. "That's a little bit cathartic as well."
The women she's mentored have become a support system.
"Some of the most supportive people in my life have been these friends and family we've created from pageantry," Mueller said.
"Amanda doesn't act any different," Enowski said. "She's still making these elaborate shoes. She's still texting me every day, if not every other day. [She's] easily one of the best things that I've gained from competing in competitions like Miss Missouri."
"She has a spirit that just fights and that is full of grit," Cox said. "She's more than just a woman who made some pretty shoes."
For Mueller, the Missouri pageant world has become her own community through her daughter's passion.
"I've developed my own personal benefit out of it for sure,' she said.
You could say, being a pageant mom is in her soul.