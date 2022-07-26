COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Office announced Monday they will be partnering with the Boone County Fire Protection District to assist the Missouri Police Chiefs Association as they provide advanced school resource officer training.
The training, which will be held on Thursday, July 28 at Fr. Tolton Catholic High School, will be provided to school resource officers from multiple law enforcement agencies throughout Missouri. It will begin at 8 a.m.
The training will consist of active threat engagement exercises followed by warm zone/medical operations involving law enforcement, fire and EMS personnel.
The Boone County Sheriff's Office advised residents to be aware of the large presence of law enforcement, fire and EMS personnel in the area. This will include vehicles, different apparatus and staging throughout the entire day.