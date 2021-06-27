JEFFERSON CITY - A small group of protestors went to the Missouri State Capitol to advocate for pro-choice rights Sunday afternoon. The rally is a part of a series of protests happening at state capitols across the country.
Pro Choice with Heart, a nationwide group, organized Sunday's protests. It is in response to the U.S. Supreme Court debating an abortion case that could challenge Roe v. Wade.
The issue of abortion has also come up this past week in the state of Missouri.
Last week and over the weekend, the Missouri Senate debated as lawmakers worked to pass a tax to fund Medicaid, abortion and contraceptive restrictions.
“We’re saying the State of Missouri, it is not good public policy for the State of Missouri to pay for drugs that end human life," Republican Sen. Paul Wieland, said.
Volunteers for Sunday's protest said the event was unrelated to the tax up for debate. They called it a "lucky coincidence" that inspired some people to attend.
“This isn’t about the children, if it was about the children we wouldn’t have so many children standing together to protest it," Camille Claire, volunteer organizer of the Missouri pro-choice rally, said. "There are people here because their parents want them to have a choice, they want their daughters to have a choice. They want them to be able to protect themselves."
The protesters marched around the Capitol and there were no counter-protestors present.
According to Claire, there will be another protest at the Capitol that focuses on Medicaid expansion scheduled at a later date.