COLUMBIA - Missouri is ranked at No. 8 in the nation for best places to work as a nurse, according to a study done by Wallethub.
The nursing industry is expected to grow at almost double the rate of the average occupation through 2029, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Compared to surrounding states, Missouri is ranked second, following Illinois, in annual mean wages for registered nurses. Missouri's annual mean wage is currently at $65,130, while Illinois is at $73,890.
University of Missouri Sinclair School of Nursing student Cassidy Matter says she is enticed by the Missouri nursing market.
"That definitely makes finding a job in Missouri very appealing," Matter said. "I think hospitals putting just effort and promises into the nurses that are putting, like their dedication to them is super attractive as a future RN. So it's definitely something to consider and it makes working in Missouri, once I graduate, a very high up option."
It is crucial to make sure that nurses are properly equipped to do their jobs while having a positive environment.
This past year, nurses experienced dangerous working conditions alongside the pandemic. Many are dealing with shortages of surgical masks, gloves thermometers, gowns and other protective equipment that is necessary.
According to the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) website, the weekly demand for PPE is 6,668,892 in Missouri as of Wedneday.
Travel nurse Leah Johnson experienced issues with PPE supply.
"I started and got called on the committee in March of, you know, as soon as the pandemic began, so I went to New York. I was in the epicenter. I was at Elmhurst Hospital and we had shortage, we had to use one N-95 all day, even if it was damaged or broken," Johnson said.
This was a frightening experience for nurses everywhere.
"There was shortage of all PPE. I would wear gloves, sometimes that were too large. A lot of us had to buy, try to buy and purchase our own equipment, but it was kind of hard because everything was sold out," Johnson said.