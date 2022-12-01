COLUMBIA- Missourians are buying fewer homes amid a spike in house prices, thanks largely to increasing interest rates from the Federal Reserve.
According to a report from Missouri Realtors, 6,320 homes were sold across the state in October. That's more than a 25% decrease from the 8,536 sold in October 2021.
Megan Walters of eXp Realty said she's seen buyers become more hesitant following the Federal Reserves rate hikes. The Fed raised rates from near zero in march to around 4% at their meeting last month.
"Sometimes it will pretty much put them [buyers] out of their budget that they're originally shopping in," said Walters.
Home prices are rising across the state. Property sold for an average of $282,431 this October, a 9.3% increase from last year.
Rising prices mean houses sit on the market for longer. Houses were listed for an average of 32 days in October, a bump from 28 days last year.
Walters said this is actually healthy for the housing market.
"[We're] slowly starting to transition from a sellers market that we've seen for about two years and now into a little bit of a buyers market."]
Rising prices mean buyers are more hesitant to purchase a new home. This creates more options for buyers as homes sit on the market for longer.
Walters says the industry is experiencing growing pains as the market adjusts from the post-COVID housing shortage that made things advantageous for sellers.
"But [sellers aren't] desperate enough to actually always make those price adjustments and price the home for the given market climate so then they just kind of sit in stagnation."
At the end of the day, Walters said it comes down to educating people on what market changes mean.
"It scares people because it's something new, it's something different, it's not what they knew even though honestly, it's for the greater good."