COLUMBIA − Recreational marijuana prices in Missouri remain low compared to other states even after a 3% increase in many cities and counties.
On Tuesday, voters passed a sales tax on recreational marijuana in Columbia, Jefferson City, and Boone and Cole counties. The ballot issues passed with the following percentage of votes:
- Columbia: 68%
- Jefferson City: 74.32%
- Boone County: 68%
- Cole County: 72.5%
Starting in October, all sales of marijuana will be taxed an additional 3% by each city and an additional 3% by each county. There is already a 6% tax rate of recreational marijuana in Missouri, so if these taxes stack, Columbia and Jefferson City residents purchasing recreational marijuana will have a 12% tax on top of normal state sales taxes.
While this may seem like a large sum, other states pay much higher prices. For example, Illinois is the only state bordering Missouri that also allows recreational marijuana use. Despite the proximity, Illinois charges up to a 25% tax rate on higher marijuana prices.
On top of this, according to “Price of Weed,” an online global price index for marijuana, cannabis products can be as expensive at $40 for an eighth of an ounce of flower. But Missouri has marijuana as cheap as $20 for an eighth of an ounce.
Andrew Mullins, executive director of MoCannTrade, Missouri's Cannabis Trade Association, believes Missouri has handled the legalization of recreational marijuana well from the start.
“A lot of states, when they've tried to transition from a medical market to an adult-use market, have really tripped up and had some problems,” he said. “There's been long lines, there's not enough supply, and there's been high prices. In Missouri, quite frankly, we're not seeing a lot of that.”
Mullins said he thinks Missouri’s new tax rate is the “sweet spot” in terms of revenue and consumer price, but some may still resort to illegal purchasing methods.
“If the price is too high or if the tax is too high, people aren't going to come into the regulated and safe-tested marketplace," Mullins said. "They're going to continue to access this on the illicit market. That's the exact opposite of the entire reason we want to legalize cannabis here in the state.”
Mullins also said he is confident that marijuana will continue to have positive effects on the state.
“I think we will continue to see this industry create jobs, we're now at 14,000 direct jobs and that number is only gonna go up from here," he said.