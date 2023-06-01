CENTRALIA - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources (MoDNR) has released a new Drought Mitigation and Response Plan for the first time in over 20 years. Gov. Mike Parson signed executive order 23-05 Wednesday – declaring a drought alert in the state in accordance with the previous plan.
The new report “gives everyone from government officials, to water users, water suppliers and leaders of industry guidance for adopting water conservation best practices to grow their drought resiliency," according to a MoDNR press release.
As of Thursday, 16 Missouri counties had U.S. Department of Agriculture disaster designations due to drought conditions. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, April 2023 in Missouri was the driest on record since 1895, with only 1.71 inches of total precipitation.
Most of #MidMo is now in a severe or extreme drought. As drought expands across the stateNo major pattern shift is in the forecast for the short term. Meaning, we’ll continue to see very isolated rain chances. Nothing widespread in the pipeline right now. #MidMoWx #MoWx pic.twitter.com/BpkuOZsC2o— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) June 1, 2023
Interim State Climatologist Tony Lupo said drought conditions are emerging in the state earlier than they have in the past.
“Last year, we didn't see drought conditions emerge until about July,” Lupo said. “But, right now we're seeing these conditions emerge now… We've been seeing the [conditions] emerge in May. So, it's emerging two months ahead of last year.”
For Missouri farmers like Erica Benoit, who owns Benoit Family Farmstead in Centralia, drought conditions can have a tangible impact.
“We've learned that weather can be good and bad,” Benoit said. “Too much rain means a lot of mud everywhere. So we have to change up what we're doing to accommodate the mud. Or if it's dry, like now, then we have to change up what we're doing because it's dry.”
Benoit runs the farm with her husband and four kids and raises cattle, hogs and chickens. She said drought conditions aren’t a “concern” because she will change her farming practices to accommodate the weather conditions.
With her cattle, Benoit practices rotational grazing to limit the effects of dry weather.
“We move them all around our farm,” Benoit said. “And it gives us about a month's worth of growth from where we started. So that means that we're able to keep more cows on smaller acreage, which is good for a small farm.”
Since there is less water for the grass, Benoit said she has to be mindful of how large her herd is.
“Last year, we did notice that we had to move the [cows] more,” Benoit said. “We were having less grass. But it really hasn't been so bad that we’ve run out of grass.”
Benoit said she’s not too concerned about how the drought will impact her cattle. However, she said she expects the drought to impact the cost of raising hogs.
“So, the grain prices don't really affect us much with the cows,” Benoit said. “Now hogs, that has a lot of effect on it, because they're eating so much grain per day that really makes our feed costs go up a lot.”
Parson’s executive order also directs MoDNR to activate the Missouri Drought Assessment Committee. Its first meeting will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 7.