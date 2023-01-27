COLUMBIA − The State Assistance for Housing Relief (SAFHR) program for renters and landlords will no longer accept applications after Jan. 31. Applications submitted prior to Jan. 31 will be processed and funds will be dispersed until all funds have been spent.
According to a press release from the SAFHR program, the state initiative assisted tenants with their past-due balance on their rent and up to three months of future utilities and rent.
The program has helped more than 65,000 families impacted by COVID-19 avoid eviction or foreclosure, providing over $500 million in direct assistance. Since early 2021, the program has approved over 116,000 applications for the program.
Randy Cole, the CEO for the Columbia Housing Authority (CHA), said the rental assistance program coming to an end could pivot the state to focus on a bigger problem.
"The rent assistance, at this point, is difficult to match to available housing, because there's not a lot of available housing on the market," Cole said.
Cole has been the CEO for CHA since May 3, 2021. Since then, he's provided close to 2,000 households with public housing. The SAFHR program has been one of the other resources that they've connected families to, but Cole isn't too worried about the program phasing out.
"Going forward, we have additional resources beyond SAFHR and additional tools that we can do to ensure people keep and maintain their housing," he said.
During Cole's time as CEO, he's seen the direct impact of the SAFHR program, helping families gain access to food, transportation, and "other life-enriching activities." Despite this, Cole said he believes rent vouchers and assistance are simply not enough.
"This month alone, we have 140 households with vouchers in hand that have rent assistance available to match to a private house on the market," Cole said. "But given previous experiences, we think maybe 20 to 25 [percent] will successfully find a home. We as a community, and communities across the country, need additional housing stock."
The CHA is working with state and local government to fund a $23 million project to renovate and build affordable homes in Columbia. The project has already started on 597 different homes that the CHA owns. The homes will featured upgraded amenities, an updated exterior, and a community center.
The homes will be located on Park Avenue off of South Providence Road and right outside of the housing authority office on Switzler Avenue. The housing is affordable through restricted rent, allowing tenants to pay no more than 30% of their monthly gross income with a cap at $850 a month.
"If as a community, we can support people and help them get their required documentation and get into programs, I think that'll help people get into housing more quickly," Cole said.
As of Jan. 27, the SAFHR program has reported that it's received more requests than funds available. Newly submitted applications will now be put on a waitlist and previously submitted applications will be reviewed and paid depending on fund availability.
Missouri is one of 25 other states that will have expended all of their federal emergency relief funding for rental assistance.