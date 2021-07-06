MISSOURI − Missouri has requested the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to participate in joint Preliminary Damage Assessments (PDAs) in 17 counties following June's severe storms and flooding.
Teams, which are made up of local emergency managers and representatives from the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), will document damage to public infrastructure and estimate recovery costs.
The teams will survey damage from the storms that occurred from June 19 through July 1. According to the weather station at the Columbia Regional Airport, during that time frame, 13.03 inches of rain fell.
“The extremely heavy rains that affected much of Missouri in late June resulted in flash flooding that caused significant and costly damage to roads, bridges, and other public infrastructure,” Gov. Mike Parson said in a news release. “SEMA has continued to communicate with our local partners about damage estimates, and it is clear that a number of counties have sustained high levels of destruction and response costs and that Missouri is approaching the levels required to qualify for federal disaster assistance.”
Andrew, Boone, Buchanan, Caldwell, Callaway, Carroll, Chariton, Clinton, Cooper, Holt, Howard, Lincoln, Livingston, Moniteau, Montgomery, Ray and Saline Counties will have damages assessed. Additional counties are likely to be added to the request in the coming days, according to a release from the Governor's office.
The request is the first step the state must take in order to request President Biden to issue a federal major Disaster Declaration for Public Assistance. Both state and county thresholds would need to be met for a county to be included in the request, according to the news release.