SEDALIA - For over 120 years, Missourians have flocked to Sedalia for a celebration of all things Missouri. This year was no different, as Gov. Mike Parson was on hand today to ring in 2023's fair.
He did so, however, in the midst of a tough year for farmers across the state.
"We're thankful for the rain that we've got, and that helps," Parson said. "You still have a big hole to fill for lots of farmers and ranchers."
One of those farmers is Matthew Klein, who is showcasing his livestock at the state fair for the first time. Despite the drought, Klein said his farm does everything it can to keep itself functioning.
"Throughout the year, we try to build up our fertilizer program on our farm, and it's built up pretty good now to where we have some pretty good grass and good nutrients," he said.
While it's his first time showing at the state fair, Klein has shown his livestock closer to his home in St. Genevieve.
"It means a lot," he said. "We put a lot of hard work and preparation into these hogs, starting with getting them and feeding them daily and preparing them."
Parson said that, in his experience working on farms, droughts like this can affect farmers all the way into the winter. He urges Missouri farmers to "stay the course," though.
"We have to make sure that way of life is protected, and we have to feed the world," Parson said. "And that's what we do here in Missouri."
A representative for Parson said his office will release a drought update in the coming weeks, and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources' Drought Assessment Committee is set to meet Aug. 22.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, nearly 91% of the state is experiencing dry conditions as of Aug. 8, a decline of about 3 percentage points from last week. Almost a third of the state is experiencing severe drought or worse (down 16 percentage points from last week), and about 8.77% of the state is experiencing extreme drought (down 10 percentage points from last week). Rainy conditions throughout the week could have caused the change.