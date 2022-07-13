JEFFERSON CITY - On Tuesday, nearly 650 paddlers launched the 17th Annual Missouri American Water Missouri River 340 (MR340) river race from Kaw Point Park in Kansas City, Mo. All participants will paddle 340 miles across the state to the Lewis & Clark Boat House & Museum in St. Charles, Mo. by Friday, according to a news release.
Boaters with the fastest time are expected to hit a checkpoint in Jefferson City, which opens at 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.
The executive director of Missouri River Relief, Steve Schnarr, said there are five checkpoints where racers can rest, meet with their ground crews and grab a snack from local food trucks before hitting the water again.
"We track each and every individual racer. We know the last time they checked in at one of those checkpoints," Schnarr said. "That's a crucial part of our safety plan."
Two safety volunteers at the Jefferson City checkpoint said the shore crews are large groups of people who help when boaters arrive and that some volunteers have previously participated in the race as paddlers.
"Everyone is there, supporting one another," said Patrick Rohde. "It's the hardest thing you'll do, but it's also the best thing, too."
Andy Pfefferkorn, also a safety volunteer at this year's race, said when he completed his race there was only one way to describe it. "Elation," Pfefferkorn said. He stated his adrenaline rushed throughout the race and during that final moment.
Schnarr also said the MR340 race brings awareness to the importance of Missouri's rivers.
"We build a community that better understands this resource that we have to protect it," Schnarr said. "Missouri American Water is a really big drinking water supplier for the state, and gets quite a bit of their drinking water from the Missouri River."
The news release said Missouri rivers serve as a reliable source of drinking water for millions of Missourians.
The director of the Lewis & Clark Boat House & Museum, Robert Foster, said the boaters one-upped the historical figures, Lewis and Clark, who voyaged along the Missouri River in 1804 during their expedition, with the river's current. Participants in this year's race, are traveling east, and will have to fight against the river's current.
"When you're able to talk to somebody who's accomplished that, it just really opens your eyes to what each of us can do if we set our minds to it," Foster said.
He also said people passing through have travelled from Three Forks - where the Jefferson, Gallatin and Madison rivers meet to form the Missouri River - and they continue paddling into the Gulf of Mexico; that's nearly a 3,600-mile trip.
The Missouri River Relief will organize two smaller races in October 2022. One will be a 27-mile race starting on Providence Landing at Perche Creek. The other race will be 16 miles long, beginning in Hartsburg, Mo. Schnarr said the races (both ending in Jefferson City) will be held as one event called, "The Race to the Dome."
The next MR340 race will be held in July 2023. Schnarr said registration opens on Jan. 1. Click here to register for upcoming races.