JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri River Bridge on U.S. Route 54 will undergo maintenance beginning Monday, July 11, the Missouri Department of Transportation said in a press release.
The maintenance is scheduled to take place Monday, July 11 through Thursday, July 14. Crews will be working in the eastbound lanes.
Between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day, one lane of U.S. Route 54 will be shut for traffic.
In addition, the West Main Street ramp leading onto eastbound U.S. Route 54 will be closed during this time, the release said.
Motorists are advised to use caution when traveling through the work zone and will need to use alternate routes.