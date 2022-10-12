BRUNSWICK - Dry conditions allow farmers to work each day during harvest season, but it's now hurting their ability to export grain.
"Right now we're looking at a falling river, and not a lot of rain on the horizon for that river to come back up," said Mark Fuchs, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis.
Drought in the Missouri River Basin has contributed to a significant drop in its water levels.
It's so low that AgriServices of Brunswick is forced to load less grain onto its transport barges to still navigate the river channels.
"There's a huge amount of product shipped on the river," said Kevin Holcer, general manger of AgriServices of Brunswick. "If we have trouble getting product up there, it's going to affect the whole Midwest."
Missouri's Department of Agriculture has also taken notice of the change to one of the state's most cost effective transport methods.
"They're down as much as 20,000 to 25,000 bushels per barge," Christi Miller, a spokesperson for the department, said. "So, that just means more barge is necessary to take the same amount of grain down the river."
Holcer hopes for a wetter winter and spring to bring the river's level back up. But if that doesn't happen, he expects shallower troubles again next season.