JEFFERSON CITY — A historic police academy will be featured in a Missouri River Regional Library event Wednesday evening.
The Lincoln University Police Training Academy made national headlights last month when it became the first historically Black college and university to create its own police academy. The academy was featured on the TODAY Show, MSNBC and TIME, among other media sources.
Madeline Matson, reference and adult programming librarian, said the national stories were what initially taught her about the program.
"I was watching television one night, a news program, Lawrence O'Donnell, on MSNBC," Matson said. "I just saw two men getting ready for a segment, and one of them had a jacket on with a large LU And I know what Lincoln's logo looks, I was like, 'Oh, my gosh, that's Lincoln.'"
Chief Gary Hill heads the training academy, which opened on Jan. 19, 2021, and will be the keynote speaker featured at the event.
The event will discuss how the academy came into being, what Chief Hill wants to accomplish with his recruits, the response from police departments and future plans for the program.
In its first year, the academy had 15 students, with nine of them graduating just last month. Three of those graduates were hired at the Lincoln University Police Department.
Despite the national attention that the academy has received, Matson hopes to educate more members in the community about the program's initiatives with the event. One of the main goals of the academy is to recruit more officers of color.
"I just hope we have a good audience for him," Matson said. "I'm eager to hear what he has to say."
Wednesday's event runs from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and will be in the art gallery of the Missouri River Regional Library in Jefferson City.