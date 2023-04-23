JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri River Regional Library (MRRL) patrons can trade in canned goods for reduced fines from April 23 to April 29 as part of National Library Week (NLW).
“Nobody likes to get fines and we don't like to give fines either,” MRRL employee Ken Satterfield said. “But, we do charge them. We try to do everything we can not to have people pay fines, if we can help it.”
For every non-perishable food item donated, patrons will see a $1 reduction in fines.
“We want something that's going to sit on the shelf, that will keep well and be able to go on somebody's shelf at home as well,” Satterfield said.
Community members without fines can also donate food to reduce fines on other people’s accounts.
“It’s a way that we can do something positive for the patrons and for our community,” Satterfield said.
Food collected at the Cole County location will be donated to the Samaritan Center and the food collected at the Osage County location will be donated to the Good Shepherd Food Pantry.
“We have just started getting our first food items in and by the time we get finished, we'll probably have a large amount that we'll be able to donate to the Samaritan center and that's great for everybody,” Satterfield said.
Satterfield said he hopes the initiative will have a positive impact on the community.
“The main thing that we try to do with the collection of food is to help the pantries,” Satterfield said. “They always need help. And, so this is a great way for us to do that and be able to help people and pay down their overdue fines at the same time.”