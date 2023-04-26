JEFFERSON CITY — A new chapter may be in the works for the Missouri River Regional Library (MRRL) as library staff share expansion plans to kick off National Library Week.
Proposition L, otherwise known as "Proposition Library," is on the Aug. 8 ballot. The proposition introduces a change to its operating levy. An average increase of 2.5% can be expected for most households.
Here is how the levy might affect Cole County residents:
- $100,000 home value = $28.50 additional yearly cost
- $150,000 home value = $42.75 additional yearly cost
- $250,000 home value = $71.25 additional yearly cost
- $350,000 home value = $99.75 additional yearly cost
If approved, the proposition would add an additional 21,600 square feet to the facility, including an additional floor. Claudia Young, the director of the library, also mentioned areas where MRRL needs help.
"The library has four critical building issues that we need to address no matter what," Young said. "We have outdated elevators, restrooms that barely meet code, cast-iron pipes and a maxed-out electrical infrastructure."
The library has not had an increase to its levy since 1964, and only minor upgrades have been made to the structure since then. Library staff envisions an invention lab on the second floor equipped with new technology, study spaces and youth services.
Natalie Newville, the assistant director of marketing and development at MRRL, says the invention lab will be a great resource for the community.
"It may be somebody who doesn't have Photoshop at home and they want to learn how to use Photoshop, they can come and learn how to do that here," Newville said. "A lot of times technology is very expensive, so if you can come here first and learn how to use it, and then decide if it's something you really want to invest in at home or not, it's a great thing to have."
Overall, funding for public libraries has been a highly debated topic at the state Capitol recently. Initially, the House voted to remove all funding for public libraries in the state, which would have caused MRRL to lose $70,000 in funding. However, the Missouri Senate Appropriations Committee restored the funding, adding $4.5 million back into the budget last week.
A final decision on the budget still needs to be made by May 5. While both Young and Newville say the cut in funding wouldn't have harmed their location, rural areas would be greatly affected.
"There are libraries in the state of Missouri that are extremely small and only have maybe one to two people on their staff," Young said. "$10,000 to $20,000 being removed from their budgets might cause them to have to close one day a week or buy less materials."
She expects the Senate to continue to back the funding. At the same time, she doesn't expect those debates to affect the proposition vote in August.
"We've had an outpouring of support from our community, and no, I don't think what's going on in the Capitol will have an impact on our expansion plans," Young said.
To cap off National Library Week, the location will host its annual patron appreciation day on Saturday, April 29. A free hotdog lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and games and activities, and live music will be held throughout the day.