JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri River Regional Library hosted a showcase of mid-Missouri authors from 1:30 to 4 p.m.
“We love finding new ways to connect our patrons and the community with authors,” Natalie Newville, assistant director of marketing and development, said. “Events like our Local Author Showcase allow the community to meet the local talent, and the local authors to share their hard work with the community.”
Members of the community are invited to talk with authors and support their work.
Local authors attending include the following:
- Terry Allen
- Walter Bargen
- Kurt Becker
- B.K. Boes
- Kim Bolton
- Michelle Brooks
- Michael Brownstein
- Rochelle Butler
- Sean R. Frazier
- Ken Gierke
- Wanita Humphrey
- B.J. Jewett
- Caitlin Jones
- Victoria Kelley
- Lynn Jensen Lampe
- Barbara Leonhard
- Richard McGonegal
- Julia Padget
- Arnold Parks
- Joseph C. Polacco
- Amy Potts
- Bob Priddy
- Dawn Rolufs
- Stephen Paul Sayers
- Tim Scherrer
- Nandor Shaffer
- Jeffrey Sterling
- Felicia Stroup
- Nancy Thompson
Missouri River Regional Library is located at 214 Adams Street in Jefferson City.