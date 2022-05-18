COLE COUNTY - The Missouri River Regional Library's summer reading program is returning this summer from May 20-August 5.
The library makes programs for all ages, which includes for preschoolers, children (ages 5-12), teenagers and adults.
Each program awards readers with certain prizes based off of how many books they read. Prizes include books, local restaurant coupons and raffle tickets into a grand prize drawing.
On June 4 from 3 to 6 p.m., the library's branches in Cole and Osage County will hold a Summer Reading Program Celebration Night. There will be numerous activities, crafts and snacks for all ages.
To signup for the program, you can visit the library's website.