JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri River Regional Library (MRRL) will join libraries across the nation in celebrating National Library Week (NLW) Sunday through Saturday. This is the 65th year that libraries have celebrated NLW.
All week long, library patrons can bring canned food to pay off overdue fines at both the Cole County and Osage County locations. One canned good will pay for $1 in overdue fines. Patrons can also replace lost library cards for free at both locations.
All food collected at the Cole County location will be donated to the Samaritan Center, and the food collected at the Osage County location will be donated to the Good Shepherd Food Pantry, according to a news release.
There will also be several other events held at each location throughout the week. The Cole County location will honor former Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin, this year's Library Ambassador of The Year, on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.
A full itinerary of events held at both locations can be found on MRRL's website.
“National Library Week always gives us a chance to highlight the impact of public libraries in our community, and we are excited to continue that this year,” MRRL Director Claudia Young said.