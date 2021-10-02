JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri River Regional Library wrapped up their "Food for Fines" drive Saturday after a week of patrons bringing in donations.
For every nonperishable item of food patrons donated to the library, $1 was taken off their library fines. Organizers said the drive had more participation this year compared to last year.
"If I were to give a rough estimate, I would say patrons have donated 500 pounds of food this week," the library's circulation manager Jessica Wieberg said.
The drive alternates yearly between donating to the Samaritan Center and the Salvation Army. This year, the Samaritan Center in Jefferson City came to the library to pick up the donations.
"They love it," Wieberg said. "They say that we get a good quality of food. Not expired items, or things that are dented, people actually go to the store and buy food for this. They're very appreciative of what we donate."
The library says despite hosting the drive, they don't have too much of a problem with library fines since the start of their auto-renewal program two years ago.
The auto-renewal program renews patrons' checked out items twice automatically, which has cut back on the library fines they give out.
Even though the library hands out less fines now than they used to, they have not seen a drop in the popularity of the program.
"It hasn't hurt our food for fines at all," Wieberg said. "People ask for it. They call us all during the year saying 'When's your next Food for Fines?'"
Wieberg sees about 15 people a day who come in and donate items during the Food for Fines week.
She says most people bring about 20 to 25 items. In previous years, they've seen some patrons come in with hundreds of items.
"I think we can help people who are maybe struggling to pay their fines and then it also helps someone else in the community at the same time who's struggling as well," Wieberg said.
Missouri River Regional Library's next Food for Fines week will be held in April during National Library Week. The donations will go to the Salvation Army.