Jefferson City - The Missouri River Relief hosted its fourth clean-up this year in Jefferson City. Organizers camped out along the river since Wednesday to prepare for Saturday.
The four-day preparation gives time to crew members to plan and organize for the big clean-up day. According to Operation Manager Kevin Tosie, there were 185 public volunteers and 40 crew members.
"We scout that 10-mile stretch. What we're looking for is areas with high-density trash and also noting any site hazards." Tosie said. "It allows us to easily dispatch those volunteer groups the next day."
The non-profit organization is based in Columbia but serves cities from Omaha to St.Louis.
"Our roots are deepest here. So we have a really big turnout in Mid-Missouri every time." Tosie said.
The garbage goes to the non-profit organization Missouri River Bird Observatory for a trash audit.
"We go through the bottles and mark down what we picked out of the river, and then we collect that information and send it to the companies." Nature school coordinator Jordan Lane said. The biggest brands they often see are Pepsi, Coca-Cola, and QuikTrip.
Tosie anticipates that there will be nearly 40 yards of trash after Saturday's clean-up.
"We are on our fourth brand audit with Missouri Relief, and we have never gotten through all of the trash they have pulled out of the river" Co-founder and Co-director Dana Ripper said. "We get through like 25% to 50% of it in a day."
If you are interested in attending or donating for the next clean-up. Visit their website here.