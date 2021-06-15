COLUMBIA - The first annual "Mornings at the River," an early childhood program hosted by the Missouri River Relief began last week and runs through June 24.
Missouri River Relief started Mornings at the River as an outlet for families and caregivers of children up to 5-years-old to enjoy activities exploring the outdoors and the Missouri River.
Education Director, Kristen Schulte, is a new mom and thought of this idea during the pandemic.
"Over the pandemic I became a mom and my eyes were open to the world of little ones and families," Schulte said. "One of the things that we really felt with the Pandemic was lack of resources that are available for families to engage with."
That's when she had the idea of Mornings at the River. Missouri River Relief is a non-for-profit organization that works to connect people to the Missouri River. Schulte says this is the perfect organization to start something like this.
"We know the outdoors really well, that's what we're set up to do, is to do outside programming," Schulte said. "We felt like this was a really important role that we could step into for our community and support some families and just spending time outside because we could all use the connection."
The early childhood education program started on June 8 and continues on Tuesday's and Thursday's through June 24.
They meet from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Coopers Landing.
A list of the remaining dates and registration can be found on their website.
Magical River Music
- 9:30-11:30 a.m.
- Tuesday, June 15
- Thursday, June 17
Beautiful River Birds
- 9:30-11:30 a.m.
- Tuesday, June 22
- Thursday, June 24
Schulte says she encourages people to register beforehand on River Relief's website so they can keep track of supplies they need each day.
From activities like story time, a pretend play set up, a fishing site and different special guests who come each week, there's many different things for those who attend to do.
This week's guest is singer Violet Vonder Haar, a musician who is going to sing songs with the kids.
Schulte says they've tried to make it as comfortable as possible for everyone that attends.
"We literally have thought of everything for families to be comfortable here," Schulte said. "We've got water, we've got a diaper changing area, we have a nursing nook set up for bottle feeding or breast feeding families, we have snack that's available, sunscreen, bug spray."
Missouri River Relief encourages families to come to all events if they would like.
"Just load up the kids, put them in the car, we'd love to have them at the river with us."