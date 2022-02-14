COLUMBIA — Students from Columbia Public Schools will have the chance to learn about the Missouri River and endangered species with a new hands-on program.
The new Missouri River Scientists program, sponsored by Missouri River Relief, will provide local teachers with a "traveling trunk" containing fossils, lesson plans, a model of an endangered fish and more.
The curriculum is designed for students in fourth grade and above.
"We want to give educators the tools to explore the Missouri River independently and to encourage excitement in their learners about these important river topics," said Kristen Schulte, Missouri River Relief education director.
Teachers can also request that an instructor from Missouri River Relief comes to the classroom to help facilitate the lesson.
The trunks are available to teachers free of charge, and can be picked up at the Missouri River Relief Office at 916 N. College Avenue #2. Missouri River Relief staff will also drop off the trunks at schools within 30 miles of Columbia.
To sign up to receive a trunk, teachers can use the request form.