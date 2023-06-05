COLUMBIA – Missouri River Relief will bring back "Mornings at the River" this June. This program will provide children and their parents or caregivers an opportunity to explore the river and make memories together.
The program will take place under the cottonwood trees at Cooper's Landing Campground on June 6, 8, 13, 15, 20 and 22, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
The sessions are designed around a river theme such as beautiful river birds and include an activity or craft, story time, and a special guest such as a local artist or musician.
Spots can be reserved on the Missouri River Relief website.