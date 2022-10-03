JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri River Relief (MRR) will host a large-scale, community and equipment-based trash cleanup next weekend on the Missouri River, along a 10-mile stretch, mobilizing volunteers from around the region
The 2022 Jefferson City Missouri River Cleanup has already drawn over 200 volunteers to join in the effort, according to a press release.
Registration is currently open with only 20 slots left. Family members, individuals, students, civic groups, and corporate teams can participate in this river cleanup.
Pre-registered volunteers will begin sign-in starting at 8:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at Wilson’s Serenity Point at Noren Access. Volunteers will be taken by boat to pre-scouted locations along the river banks to pick up flood debris and trash that has made its way downstream.
Within a few hours, MRR said volunteers will have gathered literally tons of trash for proper disposal back on shore, making a direct positive impact on their environment.
The cleanup runs from 9 a.m. to noon, rain or shine. Motorboats will be operated by MRR’s experienced boat captains and agents from the Missouri Department of Conservation.
Between 11 a.m. and noon, volunteers will be returned by boat where they’ll be served a free lunch and will have the opportunity to enter the official Missouri River Relief Trash Contest or obtain a badge through MRR’s Missouri River Explorer Badge Program, according to a press release.
Additional details and a link to regisiter can be found on MRR's website.