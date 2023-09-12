ROCHEPORT − About a 200-foot section of the Missouri River has been cleared so far after 6 millions pounds of steel were dropped into the water on Sunday morning.
River travel was temporarily halted as the old Missouri River Bridge at Rocheport was demolished.
Mike Schupp, the project's director from the Missouri Department of Transportation, said crews were able to clear 200 feet Tuesday afternoon to allow for boats to pass through the area.
According to the U.S. Coast Guard, MoDOT and Lunda Construction had 24 hours to clear a 300-foot section for river traffic.
Schupp said it took longer than expected to clear the area.
"It was just not physically possible to do it in that time frame," Schupp said.
MoDOT expects to have the 300-foot area cleared within 72 hours from the demolition.
MoDOT will hold a Saturday Superintendent Talk to discuss the demolition and clean-up efforts at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. Members of the public can attend the session by going to the boat ramp at Taylor's Landing Access.