HANNIBAL – The Missouri Department of Transportation is working to determine the best course of action to repair and safely reopen Missouri Route 3 north of Huntsville after it was closed due to an unstable area causing a slide near the road.
It will remain closed between U.S. Route 24 and Route BB until further notice for the safety of all drivers. The road has been closed since March 15.
"The safety of the traveling public is our primary concern," MoDOT Area Engineer Brian Untiedt said. "This area has unique features underground that need to be studied to ensure the repair of the slide and road are safe and permanent."
MoDOT has worked with the nearby quarry who has shared geotechnical information about the property in and around the slide.
The project has been added to the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program in the scoping section, which allows MoDOT engineers to begin evaluating design options.
Because there are so many unknowns at this time, it will likely be 2022 or after before the road will be able to be reopened.
“There are about a thousand vehicles a day that travel Route 3; we appreciate everyone’s patience and understand the frustration of having to detour,” Untiedt said.