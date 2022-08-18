HIGBEE — Ahead of his third year with the Higbee R-VIII school district, social studies teacher Ryan Vogelgesang is gearing up for the most important part of the school year: the first week.
"That first week, you knock out your relationship-building," Vogelgesang said. "Then you can start tackling curriculum later on in the year, and they want to learn that material. They want to come to your class and have fun in there."
This year will be different for Vogelgesang, though. He's going to get a $5,000 raise because of Missouri's new Teacher Baseline Salary Grant.
The grant, which received $21.8 million in funds allocated by the 2023 state budget, will cover gaps to bring teacher salaries up to a minimum benchmark of $38,000. State funding will cover 70% of that gap, while the remaining 30% will be paid for by individual districts.
According to data from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, 230 of Missouri's 518 school districts applied for the grant, or about 44 percent. 15 of Higbee's 21 teachers will see pay raises from the grant.
Smaller school districts often face different challenges than others with bigger enrollment numbers and finances. Justin Smoot, the superintendent for the Holliday C-2 school district, a K-8 district serving 50 kids in west Monroe County, said the pay raise will make Holliday more competitive in the hiring market.
But it also can make it hard to stand out when competing for teachers on a level playing field with larger districts.
"Raising that bar to $38,000 has forced districts to really consider what makes them great and has really made them reformat how they promote themselves," Smoot said. "There's districts out there that won't worry for a second about this because they're already up to that point, or past that point."
However, education organizations advocate for more work to be done to improve teaching conditions in Missouri.
"This is not going to solve the problem of teacher recruitment and retention in Missouri by a longshot, but it's a good first step," Brent Ghan, the deputy executive director for the Missouri School Boards' Association, said. "But we have a long way to go.
"We have teacher shortages in virtually every subject area, elementary, middle school and high school as well. It's a real issue, where one of the issues related to that is increasing teacher salaries. And, you know, from a school board perspective, school boards understand that and see the need to raise teacher salaries in Missouri significantly, so that we can attract people to the teaching profession in the first place and then retain our good teachers in the classroom throughout their career."
The Missouri Board of Education has been working with a commission organized by education group Blue Ribbon to identify areas of improvement within the state's public education system. The panel provided results to a survey consisting of responses from Missouri teachers, principals and superintendents earlier this week at a Board of Education meeting.
Todd Fuller, a spokesman for the Missouri State Teachers Association, agrees that other things can be done outside of financial incentives to improve the lives of Missouri teachers.
"In some districts, honestly, it's a little more draconian than it should be," Fuller said. "And so I think we need to look at the flexibility that not every teacher has in a school district, in terms of being able to even take care of their own family... truly, we need to start reevaluating how we look at our public school system and how we value our public school system."
MSTA provided the results of its 2021 Missouri Educator Wellness survey to the Blue Ribbon commission to add another resource to the process of determining recommendations. That survey, which recorded over 2,800 teacher responses, reported that almost 74% of respondents said they were not "quite satisfied" or "extremely satisfied" with their job.
Both Higbee and Holliday operate on a four-day weekly schedule, which can help mitigate the stress of class planning, grading and professional development, according to Vogelgesang and Smoot.
Vogelgesang says it's his students, though, that keep him coming back to the classroom.
"I've had students that have asked me how to become social studies teachers or history teachers," Vogelgesang said. "And then you kind of take a step back, and you realize how big of a part you've played in their life."
Smoot, whose parents and brother all either worked or currently work in as educators, said it's a rite of passage for his family to work in public education. He said his responsibility is to ensure that there's trust between him and his staff to operate Holliday C-2 smoothly on a daily basis.
"Everybody's needs, concerns, everybody's wants and needs are yours as well," Smoot said. "Personnel are your biggest expenses in a place like this, but that's important... if you can keep good people in the building, a good person can do great things in a small space."
He added that while the grant program isn't going to immediately solve the state's public education problem, he said it's encouraging to see the state's efforts.
"If we can take that small step, maybe they'll stay with us, or maybe they'll stay in the profession in general," Smoot said, "and it's worth the sacrifice to help the person, even though it eats into your budget further. There comes a time where you have to make those hard decisions for the betterment of your kids."