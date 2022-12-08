COLUMBIA - Missouri has seen a major increase of flu cases during the first eight weeks of flu season compared to the same weeks last year.
So far this season, there is a total of 19,073 confirmed flu cases across the state, according to data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Last year, in the same eight weeks, 669 cases were confirmed.
Missouri laboratory-positive influenza cases 2022 vs. 2021
|2022
|2021
|Week 47
|8256
|265
|Week 46
|4893
|168
|Week 45
|2720
|62
|Week 44
|1738
|55
|Week 43
|893
|31
|Week 42
|323
|28
|Week 41
|170
|32
|Week 40
|80
|28
This surge in cases also correlates with respiratory viruses and COVID-19, according to Dave Dillon, Missouri Hospital Association spokesperson.
"First, it is circulating at a time where we already have a spike in RSV, which is a respiratory virus, and that traditionally affects the young and the old," Dillon said. "And we still have COVID-19 circulating and people are being hospitalized with that respiratory disease as well."
The elderly and the very young are at most risk for these illnesses.
"Everyone can get the flu, but the most at risk tend to be in those age groups," Dillon said.
According to Dillon, the flu by far is moving faster through the population than other diseases. Dillon said Missouri has almost seen as many flu cases this season than during the entirety of 2021.
"What we're seeing in the state, statewide, is that the number of confirmed cases of influenza, which is an important subset of what we're seeing, is just absolutely skyrocketing in a short amount of time," Dillon said.
Dillon said the following factors may be driving the influenza increase:
- Surveillance system for disease is exponentially better at tracking diseases than it was three years ago
- Years of separation, and a light flu season last year, has reduced our immunity to influenza
- May be more transmissible
"A lot of people will delay getting the flu vaccine until we're well into, you know, even post holidays and into the beginning of the new year, there's no reason to do that and you shouldn't," Dillon said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the flu vaccine is well matched with the strain that's circulating, meaning that individuals will get very good protection this year.
"There are deaths from flu every year and usually nationwide," Dillon said. "Ten [thousand] to 40,000 people die of influenza."
Each season has different flu variants, which can make comparing previous years difficult.
"As of week 48, we've [Boone County] had 874 confirmed flu cases and within that figure is 739 influenza A cases and 132 influenza B cases, with three unknown cases," Ryan Sheehan, public information specialist for Columbia/Boone County Health and Human Services, said.
Sheehan says between December and February is the usual peak time with flu cases.
PHHS offered the following prevention measures:
- Get the annual flu vaccine
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- If sick, limit contact with others as much as possible
- Cover mouth and nose with elbow/tissue when coughing or sneezing - immediately throw tissue away. If you cough or sneeze in hands, wash them immediately with soup and water (if unavailable, use sanitizer)
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- If you are sick with the flu, antiviral medication can be used to treat your illness
PHHS is hosting two vaccination clinics this Friday and Saturday for both the flu and COVID-19.
Friday's clinic will be held at the Daniel Boone Regional Library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The clinic will be held inside the Friends Room at the library, located at 100 W. Broadway.
PHHS will also partner with Columbia Public Schools and MU Health Care to host a clinic on Saturday, Dec. 10.
The clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Derby Ridge Elementary School gymnasium, located at 4000 Derby Ridge Drive.
For additional clinic times, visit the health department's website.