COLUMBIA − According to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), in 2020, there was an increase in drug-overdose deaths by nearly 30% across the nation, while Missouri saw a nearly 20% increase.
Experts believe there could be a correlation between COVID-19 and the drug abuse increase. COVID-19 was the third-leading cause of death in the U.S. in 2020, after heart disease and cancer, according to preliminary data. Unintentional injuries, which include drug overdoses, were the fourth-leading cause.
Last year, there was an estimate of 93,331 deaths from drug overdoses, which is a record high. These numbers represent the sharpest annual increase over the previous three decades in the U.S.
The WSJ said in 2019, there were 72,151 deaths from a drug overdose. This means between 2019 and 2020, 21,180 more died from a drug overdose.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data, Missouri saw a 19.8% increase of overdose deaths from 2019 to 2020. In 2020, there were 1,921 deaths, while in 2019 there were 1,603.
Opioids - mainly synthetic opioids - are currently the main driver of drug overdose deaths. According to the CDC, 72.9% of opioid-involved overdose deaths involved synthetic opioids in 2019. Opioids were involved in 49,860 overdose deaths in 2019. This was 70.6% of all drug overdose deaths.
Stacy Glenn, the Chief Clinical Officer for the center, said there had been an increase in people attending the recovery center.
“We have definitely seen an increase in overdoses between 2019 and 2020,” Glenn said.
According to Glenn, there are many factors related to that increased.
“The isolation has definitely played an important part in the increased,” Glenn said. “We are humans and we like to be around other humans, and when we can’t, some people tried to find a substitute for it. In this case, drugs.”
Columbia Police Public Information Officer Jeff Pitts says the number of reports taken by CPD officers with "overdose" being listed in the offense section is as follows:
- 36 in 2019
- 151 in 2020
- 43 so far in 2021