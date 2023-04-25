JEFFERSON CITY - The debate over diversity, equity, and inclusion was revived in the Missouri Senate Tuesday as the deadline for lawmakers to pass the state budget draws closer.
The Senate Appropriations Committee removed language from the House-passed budget which barred state agencies from spending money on DEI initiatives. This includes a ban on individual positions and programs.
Democrats and some Senate Republicans warned the legislation could cost Missouri millions in funding because it runs afoul of federal anti-discrimination laws.
According to the Missouri Budget Project, almost 50% of Missouri's 2023 fiscal year budget comes from federal funding.
The Missouri Chamber of Commerce opposes the the anti-DEI legislation, calling it "government overreach" into private businesses.
On Tuesday, Senator Denny Hoskins (R-Warrensburg) introduced an amendment to ban "intra-departmental" spending on DEI, excluding private companies. This sparked debate among senate Republicans, with some arguing the language had no place in the state budget.
Senator Mike Cierpiot (R-Lee's Summit) said the senate should look at DEI legislation, but it doesn't make sense to include in the budget.
"This will make people on Facebook happy. But I'm not sure it's a good way to run state government," Cierpiot said. "We have 23,000 low income seniors in nursing homes. I'm just not willing to throw the dice and hope we don't bother them."
Hours into the debate, senate leadership ruled Sen. Hoskins amendment out-of-order, citing a 2020 Missouri Supreme Court ruling that a state budget can't be used to legislate.
This prompted a fiery response from Sen. Bill Eigel (R-Weldon Spring), who called it a "sad day" for the Missouri senate.
There's less than three weeks remaining before the Senate session ends on May 12.