JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Senate passed the heavily debated new redistricting map late Thursday night, ending the Senate legislative session early.
The Senate passed the new map in a 22-11 vote.
The map is considered 6-2 with a Republican majority and splits Boone County into two districts - three and four. The split would go down Broadway through downtown Columbia.
This came after the map was moved from committee to the floor around 5:30 Thursday evening.
Senators voted on the map at around 8:30 p.m.
After the decision, senators from both sides spoke to the press about the session - one filled with division within the Republican party with many days filled with filibustering and division within parties.
"We knew it was going to be an interesting session," Sen. Caleb Rowden (R-Boone County) said. "I think we can look back and be proud of what we accomplished today."
The democrats said they were ultimately happy with the outcome of the session.
"We had some good successes," Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo (D-Jackson County) said. "We punted on some stuff that we probably should. It was time."
Rizzo said moving forward he hopes both parties can work together as much as possible.
Rowden said there's a lot of collaboration that goes on between the two parties behind the scenes.
The bill will now go to the governor's desk.
If he signs it, the map will go into effect immediately, which means it would affect voters in the August election.