JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Senate met for an unusual Saturday session to reach an agreement on a congressional redistricting plan. 

Majority Leader Caleb Rowden announced via Twitter the Senate was unable to make an agreement due to "a small group of senators" willing to send the congressional maps to federal courts. 

Republicans hold six of the eight U.S. seats in the House.

Conservative senators are pushing for a redistricting plan to add a seventh Republican seat. 

Debates have been deliberated at the Capitol for the last six days. 

The Senate will reconvene Tuesday at 2 p.m., but they will not address redistricting. 

