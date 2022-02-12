JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Senate met for an unusual Saturday session to reach an agreement on a congressional redistricting plan.
Majority Leader Caleb Rowden announced via Twitter the Senate was unable to make an agreement due to "a small group of senators" willing to send the congressional maps to federal courts.
For the time being, we will step away from this debate on the senate floor. It is my hope that the congressional delegation will work to unify rather than divide, and be part of the solution and not just add to the problem.— Caleb Rowden (@calebrowden) February 13, 2022
Republicans hold six of the eight U.S. seats in the House.
Conservative senators are pushing for a redistricting plan to add a seventh Republican seat.
Debates have been deliberated at the Capitol for the last six days.
The Senate will reconvene Tuesday at 2 p.m., but they will not address redistricting.