Missouri senior care shortage dilemma: increasing demand and decreased interest to work

COLUMBIA - A recent report estimated that Missouri would need thousands more home health and personal care aides in the next six years. However, fewer young people want to go to the senior care industry in Columbia.
According to the report released by the Alzheimer's Association, Missouri will need 23,000 additional senior health care workers in 2028, one-third more than it has right now.
Regarded as one of the Best Places to Retire 2021 by Forbes, Columbia sees a great need for senior care workers.
"The need was always there with the baby boomers getting older by the day," Deb Wilson Harting, the instructor of the Certificated Nurse Assistants (CNA) program at Job Point, said. "And I'm one of those, I can speak to that."
The shortage of senior health care workers is found in nursing homes and assisted living places in Columbia.
Marshae Scott, a CNA student, said she sees the shortage in her everyday nursing life.
"You're at work for eight hours, and you're expected to go home at a certain time, and nobody shows up for this shift," Scott said.
Having three kids at home, Scott said she felt her life became difficult because of the short-handed situation.
"My shift is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. I expect to get off by 6:15 p.m., not seven o'clock, not eight o'clock," Scott said. "Because no one showed up for the shift, or I ended up working another shift because nobody showed up."
What makes it worse is that fewer young people want to go for senior care jobs.
"I will tell you, out of the last three classes, I have had one student who wants to work with the elderly," Harting said.
Hunter Tosto works as a care tech associate at University Hospital. As a graduate student in the CNA program, he said he would not be enticed to work for senior care.
"The pay is worse. There's less staff," Tosto said. "It overall just seems more stressful for less everything."
Katy Slusher, another CNA student, said taking care of seniors was stressful for her.
"It's just that nursing homes are kind of scary, because you don't really know until you're in there," Slusher said. "It is hard to see sometimes, so it is definitely not something that I would want to do for the rest of my life."
However, some people are still willing to work in the field.
For Marshae, she said she wanted to stick with working for the elderly.
"I love it. Taking care of people is like a passion for me," Marshae said.
As for how to attract more people to get into this field, Marshae said there are four factors driving people in.
"Pay, respect, the more education and benefits," Marshae said.
Some nursing homes have already started to create solutions to attract people to work in health care where seniors are involved.
"There are a lot of perks. We do provide tuition assistance for both full-time and part-time employees who are wishing to advance themselves in the health care field," Oneva Gill, the executive director of the Westbury Senior Living, said. "We also have great starting wages as well as 90-day evaluations, so that their pay can be increased."
Gill said it's also essential to improve the working environment for senior care workers.
"It's a turn-off to people if it's not some place that they see themselves connected with to work," Gill said. "If you walk into a building that is beautiful, and it smells nice, and you know, those sort of things that it's inviting, it makes you want to be there."