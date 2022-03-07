COLUMBIA - Missouri Severe Weather Preparedness Week goes from March 7-11 and is encouraging people to prepare for severe weather events.
The National Weather Service and the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency sponsor the event which is aimed at helping people get ready for Missouri's severe weather season.
Eric Aldrich, a meteorology assistant teaching professor at MU, said this week is important because Missouri experiences "all facets of severe weather."
Aldrich said, "It's important for the public to know what to look for during severe weather, but more importantly know how to prepare for it and then know what to do when it actually comes."
Each of the five days this week will focus on a different topic:
- Monday - Preparedness
- Tuesday - Tornadoes
- Wednesday - Lightning
- Thursday - Wind and Hail
- Friday - Flooding
Missourians are encouraged to learn about severe weather and develop a plan on how to respond to each type of event safely this week.
Ian Giammanco is the lead research meteorologist at the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety, a nonprofit that researches how severe weather can damage homes and businesses and ways to minimize that damage.
Giammanco said people can "take some of those steps to start the process and be ready."
During this week, Missourians should clean out their safe place and stock it with emergency necessities. They can also take inventory of valuables and walk around their homes to look for limbs that could cause damage or gaps in doors and windows that could let water in.
Residents should also consider how they will get forecast updates during an event. Families should keep a NOAA Weather Radio in their home.
Giammanco said, "It can help reduce some of the anxiety that comes when severe weather warnings start flying out when we do have a severe weather event."
But, Missourians should also think of a safety plan for when they are away from home.
"People need to take that opportunity to think okay, where would I go if I was at school, or where would I go if I was at the grocery store? Or if I was at the mall or where do I go if I'm in my car?" Aldrich said. "So that when severe weather happens, people are not caught off guard and they're ready to go into their safe place."
Missourians also need to know the difference between a watch and a warning. A watch means conditions are favorable for severe weather development. A warning means that an event is happening or about to happen at that location; when a warning is issued, residents should go to their safe place.
An Annual Tornado Drill is scheduled at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8. The National Weather Service is asking residents to "treat the drill as if it were an actual Tornado Warning."
This year in Missouri, the National Weather Service will issue the drill as a Routine Weekly Test. This is a change from past years, when a true Tornado Warning was issued in the state.
Ultimately, the goal of preparing for severe weather is to keep people safe.
"Have that plan to protect you and your family," said Giammanco. "That is the most important thing to think about this week."
Aldrich said, "Severe weather is something that's always going to happen. We can't stop it. But you can always be prepared."
To find more information on how to protect your home from damage caused by severe weather, you can visit the guidance page on the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety website.
