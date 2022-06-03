JEFFERSON CITY - Athletes from Special Olympics Missouri had a send-off celebration Friday evening before they make the journey to Orlando for the national Special Olympics games. 77 athletes, 24 coaches/sports managers, 17 unified partners, and 8 staff to the 2022 USA Games in Orlando.
The games will take place from June 5 to June 12.
The USA games take place every 4 years like the Olympics, and athletes are excited to make their return.
The Special Olympics was forced to drop its vaccine mandate Thursday after the Florida health department said the organization would be fined $27.5 million for 5,500 violations of state law for requiring proof of coronavirus vaccination for attendees or participants.
One athlete, Abby Bax making the trip to Orlando says she is most excited to win.
"I get to be with my family and with my friends and that's all that matters. I'm ready to win gold."
She adds that Special Olympics changed her life.
"When I got to Special Olympics it just changed everything. I had good days in at school and at home, and I didn't I feel like I was being left out. I felt I fit it in and that's all that matters," Bax said.
Unified Partner Peggy Llewellyn Neff, said that being with special Olympians is one of the most rewarding things you can do.
"I love tennis. I love swimming. I love golf. Those are the things I'm passionate about. And I love teaching other people. And it takes a special kind of teacher to teach special needs people. But when they get good at the sport, just the thrill and excitement they have for the sport that I can, you know, relay with them with I communicate with them with that."
Peggy's doubles partner in tennis, Florica Gault, said that she is ready to get out there.
"You have to learn first of all, you have to learn how to get the skill like, a lot of volleys, learn how to serve. You have to learn how to do everything. I learned all that stuff. And then when you get better, you can get to USA games."