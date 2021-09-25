JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Special Olympics held the opening of the State Outdoor Games today.
The games bring together over 1,000 athletes, coaches, and families from around the state to the Jefferson City area for the state-level competition.
Five outdoor sports are featured: Bocce, softball, tennis, golf, and flag football. Two sporting events were held today - bocce and softball - and three more are happening next Saturday, October 2nd.
The opening ceremony was held at the Blair Oaks Athletic Complex prior to the bocce competition. Volunteers helped athletes and made sure that everybody had a good time and was able to compete.
Briana Haines is on the board of directors for Special Olympics Missouri, and is grateful for the opportunity to hold the games again following the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Just seeing our athletes out and playing after being at home for so long is just a really great thing to see.”
Crowds can do more than just watch the games; the organization also hosts their "Healthy Athletes" program at the event, where athletes can attend different tents that offer wellness opportunities like eye screenings, free sunscreen, and feet checks. There is also a "Sports Zone" that provides snacks, water, and nutrition information to make sure the athletes are in top shape for the competition.
Athletes compete in groups, and the winners of each round receive a medal and get their picture on the podium.
Special Olympics Missouri also offers athlete leadership programs to help promote leadership among people with intellectual disabilities and provide opportunities for them to thrive in the community.
For more information on how to participate in the State Outdoor Games, visit the Special Olympics Missouri website.