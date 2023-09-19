COLUMBIA - The Special Olympic Missouri (SOMO) is seeking volunteers for its upcoming State Outdoor Games on Oct. 13-15, in Jefferson City.
“We would not be able to put on events like the State Outdoor Games without the support from local volunteers," Luke Lamb, SOMO's senior director of programs, said.
SOMO has plenty of volunteer positions left available and strongly encourages the community to come out and support Missouri Special Olympic athletes.
The SOMO State Outdoor Games will officially kick off with the Opening Ceremony at Binder Sports Complex at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13. The games will held at Binder Sports Complex, Blair Oaks High School, Capital City High School, Oak Hills Golf Center, Adkins Stadium and SOMO’s Training for Life campus.
To volunteer, sign up on SOMO's website.