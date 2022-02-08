JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Board of Education is holding one of their 10 annual meetings on Tuesday, Feb. 8th at 8:30 a.m.
Board members will hear from presenters from around the state about different proposals on teacher licensing, grants, and applications. There will also be discussion about COVID-19 response, budget plans for the upcoming fiscal year, and discussion on school districts.
The areas of the agenda that are expected to have the most discussion are the charter school consideration for application renewal for Confluence Academies, and a report on Riverview Gardens School District.
Mallory McGowin is the Chief Communications Officer for the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE). She says it's difficult to know the most important part of the agenda.
"State Board Members make up a variety of different backgrounds and perspectives, and come to the table with great questions," states McGowin, "so it's sometimes hard to know what questions they may ask the presenters, and how much discussion may take place around each agenda item".
Anybody from around the state of Missouri is welcome to attend Tuesday's meeting; however, seating is limited and distanced due to COVID-19 protocols. Those who cannot attend in person can watch the meeting via a livestream on the DESE website.
The link to Tuesday's agenda can be found here.