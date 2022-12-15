COLUMBIA - Nearly 4,000 Americans die every year in residential fires, according to the city of Columbia. For one Columbia family, this statistic has become a reality.
Two juveniles were killed in a fire at the Columbia Square Apartments early Wednesday morning.
"We're in that time of year," Missouri State Fire Marshal Tim Bean said. "Usually beginning of fall, up until spring, we see more home fires."
Columbia Fire Chief Clayton Farr Jr. said no smoke detectors were found on the second floor of the townhome, and one was found on the main floor, but it wasn't working.
"You have a 50% greater chance of surviving a working fire if you have a working smoke alarm," Bean said, while the Missouri Department of Public Safety said more than 60% of deadly U.S fires occur in homes that do not have smoke alarms.
The State Fire Marshal said cooler temperatures and increased home activities during the holidays can all play a part in house fires.
He also said the state has had about three more fire fatalities this year compared to last year.
"You need to be thinking about your working smoking alarms," Bean said. "When you see it, just go by and touch it and make sure it's working as it should."
During a press conference about the fire Wednesday, Chief Farr said to contact the Columbia Fire Department if you are in need of a smoke alarm.