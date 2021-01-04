The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that over the New Year's holiday there were 458 traffic crashes, 97 traffic crash injuries, four traffic crash fatalities and 135 DWIs.
This year's 78-hour counting period began at 6 p.m. Thursday and ended at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.
Last year, there were 324 traffic crashes and only one fatality in a 30-hour counting period. This year's 2021 New Year's holiday traffic statistics show crash injuries were down from 140 last year.
Two fatalities occurred in the Springfield area, one in the St. Joseph area and another in the Rolla area.